First Pic! Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee Welcome Baby Girl

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and basketball player David Lee are first-time parents!

On Monday, the couple announced that they welcomed a baby girl, who they named Olivia. They wrote on Instagram, “Family of 3. Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021.”

After hearing the news, big names like Brooklyn Decker and Chelsea Handler sent their congrats to the couple.

While Chelsea wrote, “Congratulations, baby cakes and baby!” Brooklyn said, “Oh my!! We are so so so happy for you!”

In February, David and Caroline broke the news of her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read, “Baby Girl Coming June 2021.”

The couple got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in Castiglion del Bosco, Italy, in 2019. Caroline’s fellow tennis champ Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid.