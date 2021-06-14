Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Blood Disorder Diagnosis

“The Bachelorette” alum Ali Fedotowsky, 36, has been getting some answers about her health.

Over the weekend, Ali revealed that she has been diagnosed with anemia, which causes a lower flow of oxygen to the organs.

After feeling fatigued all the time, Fedotowsky visited a doctor, who did some bloodwork. She shared on her Instagram Stories, “After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn’t know. My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor’s like, ‘Um, no wonder you’re exhausted all the time. Like, I’m surprised you’re out and about.'”

To help her deal with the anemia, Ali has been taking iron supplements and will soon get an intravenous iron treatment. She reported, “I’m excited about that. But anyway, so that’s what’s going on with me.”

Over the years, Fedotowsky has been open about her health. Last year, she revealed that she was diagnosed with basal-cell carcinoma. Of her skin cancer diagnosis, she stressed on Instagram, “ET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office."

Along with showing her cancerous mole on her stomach, Fedotowsky said, "Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It's called Basal cell carcinoma. Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It's on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago."

After her diagnosis, Ali is planning to wear sunscreen from now on, writing, "Needless to say, i'm never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!"