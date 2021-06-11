PDA Pics! Is Jana Kramer Dating ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Graham Bunn After Mike Caussin Split?

Backgrid

Months after calling it quits with Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer appears to be dating again!

On Thursday night, Jana was spotted enjoying a night out with “The Bachelorette” alum Graham Bunn.

Jana and Graham were seen holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other while stepping out of celebrity hot spot Catch in West Hollywood. At one point, Graham even kissed Jana on the head!

The day after the sighting, Kramer told E! Daily Pop, "OK, sure we are in an entanglement. We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy."

Earlier this week, Jana hinted that she was back on the dating scene. She said, “I’m happy. I’m still single, but I’m entertaining things. I love love… I will always fight for it.”

Along with saying she is “excited” about what the future holds, Jana opened up about what she wants in her next relationship, sharing, “The next person I'm with I don't want to be like, you know, I need to look at his phone or I'm scared that person is not going to be hopefully a cheater. I won't have to feel like that energy or wonder. It's hard not to, though."

Kramer emphasized, “I have to not put my ex on the faces of the people that I'm wanting to [date].”

In April, Jana filed for divorce from Mike. She wrote on Instagram, “‘It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer,” Jana stressed. “It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

"Extra's" Billy Bush recently caught up with Jana, who got candid on the split, saying, “I’m kind of at acceptance now… I got really angry — it’s not what I wanted.”

She added, “I came on here, I feel kind of silly because the last time I was on [‘Extra’] it was with him and about how we were fighting for my marriage and that I was angry because that was a lie on his part… Now, I am like, ‘Okay, it sucks and it’s unfair and it’s not what I dreamt of for my family, for my kids, now I have to figure out how to accept it. Walk on, be the best mom I can be for my kids, shift work and figure it out.’”

Infidelity was to blame for the split. Finding out Mike was unfaithful, Billy asked if it was through DMs and text messages. She said, “That and some more… Let’s just say it was bad enough I had no choice.”