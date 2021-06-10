Tyler Baltierra Is Up 34 Lbs. as He Gains Muscle Mass — See the Pics

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra, 29, has been putting in the work at the gym, and it is paying off!

He took to Instagram to show off his progress over the past year, revealing he’s gained 34 lbs.

“YEAR 1 DOWN! 165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat % down,” he wrote alongside some comparison pics.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“My goal was to gain as much… muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible. I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can’t wait to see what year 2 looks like!”

His wife Catelyn Lowell applauded his efforts, commenting, “Congratulations baby!! I admire your hard work and dedication.”