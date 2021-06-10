‘The Bachelor’ Alum Jenna Cooper & BF Karl Hudson Are Engaged — See Her Ring!

“The Bachelor” alum Jenna Cooper and her boyfriend Karl Hudson are ready to take the leap!

On Wednesday, Cooper broke the news of their engagement, writing on Instagram, “I said YES!😍💍. Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more.”

“This is the best birthday, and I’m so overwhelmed with joy,” Jenna gushed. “Can’t wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!❤️.”

The pair are celebrating their engagement in Turks and Caicos, where they are vacationing.

Jenna also shared a close-up of her engagement ring. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Haha just wondering when my hands will stop shaking. It’s perfect, @KGHudson4! Love you!!”

Instagram

The news comes a year and a half after Jenna and Karl went public with their relationship.

We’ll have to wait and see if their daughter Presley, 12 months, will be part of their wedding celebration!

In 2018, Cooper appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor.” That same year, she got engaged to Jordan Kimball on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Their engagement was short-lived, due to cheating allegations that Jenna faced.