Patrick J. Adams Helped Wife Troian Bellisario Deliver Their Second Child in a Car

“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl they named Elliot Rowena.

The pair opened up about Elliot’s arrival on an episode of “Katie’s Crib.”

As they were heading to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Troian started feeling “a lot of pain.” Patrick shared, “As soon as I hit the button and grab the ticket, she’s screaming. I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is already [fully on her] hands and knees… and we’ve gone nuclear.”

“I get up to the guy and I say, ‘It’s all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, we need the people, all the people! All the professionals! It’s happening!’” Patrick elaborated.

Things started happening fast as soon as Patrick opened the car door. He said, “So she is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby's] head is right there… there was no room for panic. You just need to deal with this situation.”

Patrick immediately checked that the umbilical cord wasn’t wrapped around their baby’s neck. He revealed, “One more push and the baby was all the way out.”

Adams noted that it all went down in “a span of about three minutes.”

As for Troian’s reaction to their baby’s unconventional arrival, she shared, “I just look over my shoulder, because I’m still on all fours…and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she’s wailing, so I’m like, ‘She’s alive, she’s okay. She’s breathing.’”

The pair kept their baby news a secret for a few weeks before announcing her arrival last week. Troian wrote on Instagram, “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love. 📷 by papa @halfadams.”