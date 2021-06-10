Kane Brown Talks Being a Dad and Gushes Over Baby Kingsley’s Big Smiles

Getty Images

It was a big night for country music at the CMT Awards, and a big night for one of the show’s hosts, Kane Brown.

Kane, who made it a date night with his wife Katelyn, told “Extra” special correspondent Alecia Davis, “I'm just glad to be out of the house. I think this is kind of getting back to normal a little bit… It's just nice to be out of the house, dressing up. It's been good.”

Brown also gushed over being a dad to 1-year-old Kingsley, talking about how much it meant “getting to be there” after “growing up without a dad.” Kane added he loves “to see the way my wife is a mom, which is amazing.”

The 27-year old says it is like “reliving my childhood,” and marvels at “seeing both of ourselves in her.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alecia commented, “She's got cheeks for days.” Kane replied, “Oh, yeah, biggest smile and biggest expressions.”

Kane thanked his wife and daughter when he won Male Video of the Year for “Worship You.” He also took home Best Collaborative Video for his duet “Famous Friends,” with Chris Young.