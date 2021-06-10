Celebrity News June 10, 2021
Dr. Dre Is Legally Single, but Divorce Battle Continues
Getty Images
Dr. Dre is officially a bachelor, even though his divorce from Nicole Young seems far from over.
His lawyer Laura Wasser filed for a bifurcation back in March, and now TMZ reports a judge has signed off on the marriage dissolution.
Dre’s $800-million fortune is at stake, and the rest of the divorce details still need to be worked out.
Young filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. They have two adult children together, so custody and child support are not an issue.