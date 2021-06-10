Alicia Silverstone Reveals People Are Saying Her Name Wrong!

“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone is giving fans a little lesson on how to pronounce her name.

Silverstone jumped on a TikTok trend, answering the question, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”

The actress gave a shrug as she explained in the video, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh ... not Alee-Sha."