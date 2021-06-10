Celebrity News June 10, 2021
Alicia Silverstone Reveals People Are Saying Her Name Wrong!
“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone is giving fans a little lesson on how to pronounce her name.
Silverstone jumped on a TikTok trend, answering the question, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”
The actress gave a shrug as she explained in the video, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh ... not Alee-Sha."
@aliciasilverstone
##stitch with @kesha & @mahoganylox : Just an FYI... it’s Ali-SEE-yuh 😉😘♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone
Alicia made headlines last week with her TikTok debut when she recreated a classic scene from “Clueless,” and dropped her famous line “as if.”