Tennis Player Coco Gauff Is a Pro at UNO Too!

Getty Images

Who’s headed to the French Open finals? That’s the question everyone is asking as they tune in to watch the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, 17, the youngest American to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Venus Williams in the U.S. Open in 1997, could not complete her first set to advance at Roland-Garros, losing in two sets to Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.

She told reporters, “I’m obviously disappointed that I wasn’t able to close out the first set. To be honest, it’s in the past. It already happened. After the match, my hitting partner told me this match will probably make me a champion in the future. I really do believe that.”

Gauff has brought a fresh perspective to the game and has made sure to have fun on and off the court.

Watch below as she opens up about her go-to game off the court… UNO!

