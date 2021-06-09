Is That You Justin Hartley? See His ’80s Gym Teacher Look in the New Comedy ‘The Exchange’

It’s Justin Hartley as you’ve never seen him before… a high school gym teacher circa 1986!

The “This Is Us” actor is sporting a sweet mustache and some serious aviators for his role in the new 1980s comedy “The Exchange.” Click gallery above for more pics!

The movie follows an awkward teen named Tim (Ed Oxenbould), who hopes the family’s new exchange student will be his “mail order best friend.” Instead, Tim gets a sophisticated French student (Avan Jogia) named Stéphane, who becomes Mr. Popular.

Justin’s character also works for law enforcement and seems to have frequent run-ins with Stéphane.

Watch the trailer below!