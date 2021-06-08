Willow Smith Shows Her Fierce Side for V Magazine

Courtesy of V Magazine

Willow Smith is gracing the digital cover of V magazine!

While she has some famous parents, Smith is making her own mark in the punk-rock music world.

Willow told the magazine, “Through the music that I'm putting out right now and the representation that I can bring to the mix, I just hope that the Black girls that are listening to my music and listening to this album see that there's more of us out there.”

She stressed, “It's a real thing. You're not alone. You're not the only Black girl that wishes she could flip her hair to the side and wear black eyeliner, you know what I mean?“

Of her musical upbringing, Willow said, “Both of my parents just constantly had me in the studio with them while they were working, doing so many different things. I was exposed to a lot of different walks of life at a very, very young age.”

Courtesy of V Magazine

Willow’s dad Will Smith had several solo hits, including “Gettin' Jiggy wit It” and “Wild Wild West.”

Willow’s mom Jada Pinkett Smith has also played a major role in her career in music. She shared, “I think that seeing my mom onstage and how she commanded the music and the band just made me see, 'That's what I want to be. I want to be that strong woman who is putting it all out there on the stage.'”