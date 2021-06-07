Back Together? Carrie Ann Inaba Posts Photos with Her Ex-BF Fabien Viteri

Instagram

After splitting less than a month ago, the couple is looking pretty cozy on Instagram.

Carrie Ann shared pics of the pair at Griffith Park, alongside heart and prayer emojis.

There was lots of love for the pair in the comments, including from “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, who wrote, “Love these. You look so happy❤️”

Last month, Carrie Ann posted on Instagram Stories, “I am single. Again. I am also … grateful for what was.”

The 53-year-old continued, “Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong, allowing myself [the] space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was.”

Carrie Ann posted some photos of her and Fabien, adding, “Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful. Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love. It’s hard.”

She insisted she has no plans to “fake that I am OK,” and instead wants to “celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I’m alive and that my heart loves deeply.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge called it “true love,” adding, “I’m so sad it’s over. But I’m grateful it happened. So very grateful.”

Inaba last posted about Fabien in April in honor of Earth Day before that, he posted about their trip to Santa Ynez Valley in California.