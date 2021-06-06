Tom Welling & Wife Jessica Are Parents Again: 'He's Here'

"He's here."

And just like that, "Smallville" alum Tom Welling and his wife Jessica announced the arrival of their second child, a son they have named Rocklin Von.

Rocklin joins big brother Thomson Wylde, 2.

Jessica wrote, "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," while writing simply "he's here" on her Instagram Story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tom's own comment was the beaming, "Pure joy."

The two had announced they were expecting in January on an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You."