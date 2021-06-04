Earth, Wind & Fire to Rock Out at ‘Drive-In to Erase MS’

People will be groovin’ tonight for a good cause as they celebrate and fundraise at the Rose Bowl for the Drive-In to Erase MS.

Guests will rock out to Earth, Wind & Fire and watch an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show.

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson sat down with Race to Erase Founder Nancy Davis and the GRAMMY award winning band, Earth, Wind & Fire, to talk about the importance of this year’s gala.

Nancy explained, “We are funding seven different hospitals around the country who work as a team. We need to keep our research going and if we stop then it takes us back several years.”

Davis enlisted the help of her friends, legendary singers Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, for this year’s gala, and they are looking forward to helping her out and connecting with people.

Bailey told Nate, “We’re excited about being part of Race to Erase MS. We’ve done it several times before. It’s going to be great to kick it off. And to celebrate as well. To see people for the first time because we haven’t played in almost a year and a half,” said Bailey.

