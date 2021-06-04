News June 04, 2021
Behind the Scenes at the New Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
“Extra” went behind the scenes at the brand-new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park — open now — and got a sneak peek at this super new land, including the new Web Slingers, a Spider-Man adventure ride, a Pym Test Kitchen dining experience, and more. Get an inside look at the Web Slingers ride below!
“Extra’s” Adam Weissler spoke to some of the creative minds behind this new realm and even ran into a few favorite Avengers and Marvel friends along the way. Check it out!