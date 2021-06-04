Celebrity News June 04, 2021
Bachelor Nation’s Pieper James & Brendan Morais Are Dating!
New couple alert! Pieper James and Brendan Morais are reportedly an item.
A source tells Us Weekly, “Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now. Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend and they were even spotted out in public together.”
Tayshia Adams Dishes on Katie Thurston’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It’s a Tough Journey’View Story
The mag points out that they have been spotted together in Boston and NYC, but the insider insisted, “They’re keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance and it’s still new. They both are super into each other and are getting to know each other and are just having fun going on dates.”
Pieper, 23, appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” while Brendan, 31, competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.”