Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Pose with Eddie Cibrian for Rare Family Photo

Despite their rocky past, Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian were a united front for their son Mason’s 18th birthday.

The exes posed for a rare family photo, with Eddie’s wife LeAnn Rimes, and Brandi posted it on her Instagram account.

The reality star wrote, “Happy Birthday Mason Glanville😀 💗 It’s my birthday too I spit you out of my womb 18 years ago today💗💗 this is literally the busiest month of my life💗💗💗.”

The family pic included Brandi and Eddie’s younger son Jake, 14, as well as the boys’ grandparents. The group celebrated the milestone birthday at STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

Eddie also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with some throwback pics, writing, “I can remember like it was yesterday holding this sweet human in my hands... a baby. Now 18. A man. And just as sweet. And caring, and kind, and intelligent...a beautiful future ahead. Happy Birthday, young man @masoncibrian 💛 🥳🎉🎂

#birthdayboy #18 #notsolittleanymore 😩”

LeAnn shared a sweet tribute, too, along with a pic of her and Mason taken by Brandi last month before the teen headed off to prom.

