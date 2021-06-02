Pussycat Dolls Singer Jessica Sutta Welcomes First Child

Instagram

Jessica Sutta and husband Mikey Marquart are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The Pussycat Dolls singer announced the news on Instagram, writing, “He’s here! I am thrilled for you to meet our beautiful baby boy Michael Jesse ‘MJ’ Marquart, born on 5/25 at 8lbs 6oz & delivered by the amazing Dr. Karla Iacampo + team at St. John’s Hospital.”

The new mom added, “Mikey & I can’t wait for everyone to meet him, but for now, we will be adjusting to our new roles as parents to this beautiful boy. Thanks for all your love and support! Much love, Jess.”

Sutta, 39, included a sweet photo of MJ holding her finger, and another of herself cuddling with the newborn and a dog.

The Pussycat Dolls sent some love her way in the comments, too.

Kimberly Wyatt wrote, “Beautiful Mumma!!! Congratulations babe!! Beyond happy and excited for you!!! Can’t wait to meet him and hold him and love him 🥰”

Carmit Bachar added, “Congrats!!! Love you all sooo much!!! Cannot wait to meet your angel. Soak every second up and rest too.”