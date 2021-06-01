‘Survivor’ Couple Sierra Dawn Thomas & Joe Anglim Welcome First Child

Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim are first-time parents!

The “Survivor” couple just announced the arrival of their baby girl. Sierra posted on Instagram, “Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed. Thanks for choosing us baby girl. #WelcomeToTheTribe #Noble.” See her photo here!

Joe also shared the news, writing,“There are no words... We are forever grateful for you and can’t wait for the most exciting and best season yet.”

Thomas announced the pregnancy news back in November with an adorable Thanksgiving post that said, “The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers it’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

In December, Sierra revealed how she found she was expecting. She wrote, “7 pregnancy tests in 5 days, keeping the secret for over a week(Joe’s birthday was coming up and I wanted to surprise him then), as I was all alone, staring in the bathroom mirror with tears of happiness falling down my face trying to wrap my head around this incredible blessing that has now become a reality.”

Thomas continued to document her pregnancy on social media, including a post May 18 expressing, “Can’t believe in about week she’ll be in our arms 💕 If she only knew how much she was already loved✨Being pregnant has been a magical ride and I can wait for the adventure of being parents with this amazing man!”