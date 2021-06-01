Raven-Symoné Reveals Her 28-Lb. Weight Loss

Getty Images

Disney star Raven-Symoné is dropping the pounds!

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old revealed during an Instagram Live with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin, babe… I got a whole different face going on, like, it’s a whole pounds down journey.”

Symoné added, “Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a sh*t ton of weight.”

As for how she was dropping the pounds, Raven-Symoné credited a 48-hour fast as well as walking around their neighborhood.

Maday commented, “I think it’s safe to say it’s kind of transformative.”

Symoné quipped, “I mean, do you see that jawline right now? It looks like I have a neck!”