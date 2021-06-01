Lance Bass & Michael Turchin Expecting Twins

*NSYNC singer Lance Bass is going to be a dad for the first time!

Bass and husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins, who are due in November.

Bass acknowledged their past struggles with surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments, and a miscarriage, telling People magazine, “Because of what we've been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you're pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family. You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn't want to go through the pain again of losing them. We told our friends and family about the ninth week, when we finally felt comfortable.”

Lance and Michael are having a boy and a girl. Michael, who is a twin himself, shared, “When we did the egg retrieval, he fertilized half, I fertilized half. And luckily, they all turned out great.”

Lance added, “We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”

While the babies are due to arrive in November, Lance wants them to come earlier! He explained, “I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed.”

As for what they are most excited about being fathers, Michael said, “I'm looking forward to celebrating all the holidays through the eyes of a child now. We're adults now and Christmas kind of loses its luster, all the holidays do.”

Lance elaborated, “I'm excited to be able to take them to Disney for the first time and their first Halloween trick or treating… I just can't wait for them to have such happy experiences. I am going to get that happiness just by seeing them so happy.”

Do they have some names in mind? Lance answered, “We're pretty set on what we think we're going to call them. It could change by October, but right now we're looking at family names.”