Celebrity News June 01, 2021
Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun Dead at 54 After Medical Emergency Last Month
Reality star Henry “Nacho” Laun, a longtime friend of Mark Wahlberg, has died weeks after he was found unconscious.
TMZ reports the 54-year-old, who starred in “Wahlburgers,” passed away on Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital.
Laun was reportedly on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod when he was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station.
The cause of his medical emergency is unknown, and TMZ says he was later placed on life support. Despite signs he might be improving, his health took a turn.
Laun was among the main cast members of “Wahlburgers,” which ran for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2019 on A&E.
He also made headlines when he agreed to a celebrity boxing match with Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. in 2019. Nacho did press for the match but ultimately never showed up for the fight.