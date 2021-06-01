Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun Dead at 54 After Medical Emergency Last Month

Getty Images

Reality star Henry “Nacho” Laun, a longtime friend of Mark Wahlberg, has died weeks after he was found unconscious.

TMZ reports the 54-year-old, who starred in “Wahlburgers,” passed away on Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital.

Laun was reportedly on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod when he was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station.

The cause of his medical emergency is unknown, and TMZ says he was later placed on life support. Despite signs he might be improving, his health took a turn.

Laun was among the main cast members of “Wahlburgers,” which ran for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2019 on A&E.