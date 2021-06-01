Courtney Stodden Engaged to Chris Sheng — See Their Ring!

Backgrid

Reality star Courtney Stodden is ready to be married again!

Over the weekend, Stodden announced their engagement to entrepreneur Chris Sheng. Along with showing off their engagement ring in a video, Courtney wrote on Instagram, “I said yes …OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful.”

Stodden also opened up on the proposal, telling E! News, “Chris got down on one knee while I was crying my eyes out! We returned home from a night out in Palm Springs and in between the rosè and pent up feelings, I needed a good cry!”

“It really was such a sweet moment,” Courtney went on. “He reminded me that I’m not alone and said, ‘I’m never going anywhere. I’ll always be here for you.'”

Chris revealed that that he popped the question on May 28. In his own Instagram post, he wrote, “I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.”

Sheng gushed, “For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you. Ily.”

It is unclear how long Courtney and Chris have been dating, but they were first spotted together in 2018. In April, he hinted that Courtney was the one, writing on Instagram, “Relationships are hard. Rebuilding trust is damn near impossible. But I promise to show up every day no matter what unless you tell me not to. Love doesn’t always make sense and we can’t always choose who we fall in love with. All I can say is that I’m in love with you and you have my heart. I’m in this 110% with you and I’m not going anywhere. You are my forever person.”

Stodden was previously married to Doug Hutchinson, but they called it quits for the final time in 2018 when she filed for divorce.

Acknowledging their failed marriage, Courtney told E! News, “I know this time around I want a huge princess wedding. Something that makes me feel like it’s all been worth it. This time I don’t need parental consent. This time is real. I’m one hundred percent showing up as an adult and making my own choices. But the wedding — that’ll take some time (and a lot of help) to coordinate. I’m just so overwhelmed! And can’t believe it’s all happening so fast.”