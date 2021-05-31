Blair Underwood & Desirée DaCosta Announce Divorce

It's over between Blair Underwood and his longtime wife Desire DaCosta.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the couple made it official, writing, "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey."

They went on, "Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so."

Stressing the future, the former couple wrote, "We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

They were also gracious toward their fans and supporters: "We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change."

