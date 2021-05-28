Eva Mendes Shares Rare Throwback Pic with Ryan Gosling

Aw! Eva Mendes, 47, just posted a rare throwback with her man Ryan Gosling, 40.

The pair started dating 10 years ago while filming “The Place Beyond the Pines,” and Eva shared a photo from the shoot.

In the pic, the actress looks lovingly at Ryan. She wrote in the caption, “Throwing it wayyy back....”

Since then, the couple has welcomed two children — Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5.