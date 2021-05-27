Celebrity News May 27, 2021
Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Lockwood Legally Divorced Nearly 5 Years After Split
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are legally divorced, reports Us Weekly. The exes’ court battle, however, is far from over.
While they received a dissolution of marriage and are now single, they still have child support, financial issues, attorneys’ fees, and more to sort out.
Before the bifurcated judgement was handed down, Lockwood’s lawyer told the judge that his client “has no desire to stay married to this woman. He wants to get on with his life. He’s engaged to be married.”
Lockwood has been engaged to Stephanie Hobgood since 2018.
Lisa Marie, the only child of the late Elvis Presley, wed Lockwood in 2006 and filed for divorce nearly five years ago in August 2016. They are parents to 12-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper.
She was previously married to Danny Keough, and they had two children, Riley, 31, and son Benjamin, 27, who committed suicide last year. Her marriage to Danny lasted from 1988 to 1994. Afterward, she was married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and then to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.