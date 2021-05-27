Kim Kardashian Slams Claims She Hooked Up with Travis Barker in the Past

Shanna Moakler recently accused Kim Kardashian of having a past affair with her ex-husband Travis Barker, but Kim isn’t having it.

Kardashian, whose sister Kourtney is now dating Travis, broke her silence on the claims via Instagram Stories when a fan asked about the alleged hookup.

“NO!” Kim said. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

In his 2015 book “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums,” Barker did confess to “secretly checking out” Kim while on a trip to Amsterdam in the early 2000s. He insisted, however, that he “never touched” her.