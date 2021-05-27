Celebrity News May 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian Slams Claims She Hooked Up with Travis Barker in the Past

Getty

Shanna Moakler recently accused Kim Kardashian of having a past affair with her ex-husband Travis Barker, but Kim isn’t having it.

Kardashian, whose sister Kourtney is now dating Travis, broke her silence on the claims via Instagram Stories when a fan asked about the alleged hookup.

“NO!” Kim said. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

In his 2015 book “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums,” Barker did confess to “secretly checking out” Kim while on a trip to Amsterdam in the early 2000s. He insisted, however, that he “never touched” her.

Travis and Shanna divorced in 2008, and so far, Travis and Kourtney haven’t addressed her cheating claims.

