Reality Star Erica Mena & Safaree Split

Weeks after announcing that they were expecting again, “Love & Hip Hop” alum Erica Mena and her husband Safaree are calling it quits!

TMZ reports Mena filed for divorce on Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia.

According to the court documents, Erica is requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their daughter, Safire, 1. She is also asking for spousal support and exclusive use of the home they are sharing right now.

Erica may have been hinting at the split recently by posting photos sans wedding ring.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this month, Erica admitted that marriage is “not easy at all.” While announcing that she is pregnant with their second child, she wrote in a now-deleted post, “Marriage-it's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to [sic] much to not be as grateful as I truly am."

It looks like Erica and Safaree have scrubbed each other from their respective social media accounts.

Erica and Safaree wed in 2019 after almost two years of dating.