Celebrity News May 25, 2021
Reality Star Briana DeJesus Engaged to Javi Gonzalez
“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez are taking the next big step in their relationship!
On Monday, DeJesus announced their engagement. She wrote on Instagram, “Javi asked & I said YES! We are ENGAGED!"
Briana also posted pics of her engagement ring.
Less than a month ago, Brianna opened up on their relationship, telling E! News, “I'm navigating and I'm trying and I hope he's the one. He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."
She added, “I just feel like he knows who I am and he accepts what comes with me, but it's still not fair to just throw him to the wolves like I did with [my ex] John [Rodriguez]. I think that was the wrong thing that I did in my past relationships. I put it all out there and sometimes, certain people can't handle it or they're not ready for it. I have to respect his wishes and his decisions, and he's OK with people knowing about us, but he'd rather keep some stuff private, and I understand and I get it."
Years ago, Briana dated fellow “Teen Mom” star Javi Marroquin, but they called it quits in 2018.