‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Dishes on 38-Lb. Weight Loss!

Ree Drummond has been shedding pounds in 2021!

The “Pioneer Woman” showed off her slimmed-down figure on TikTok and now she’s sharing her weight loss tips with “Today.”

She has dropped 38 lbs. so far, and said she’s “basically (hitting) it from all angles.”

“I didn’t do anything like keto or intermittent fasting,” Drummond said. “Those things work for people, but I knew I just had to tackle it scientifically: calories in, calories out. So I just started paying attention to what I was eating and the calories of what I was eating. I still ate the same things. I just really tried to eat smaller quantities.”

As fans know, her husband Ladd Drummond was in a head-on accident in March, which also led to her becoming more active.

Ree explained, “After Ladd’s accident, he couldn’t exercise and lift, which was hard for him, so he turned it around and sort of became my trainer.”

She also had to find what worked for her. “I... couldn’t figure it out,” she said. “I finally got through it by eating more protein and building more muscle lifting weights.”

The star added, “You just have to start. You just have to make the decision, and it’s always harder the first week, a little less hard the second week. But then when you see results, it gets exciting. I did it the old-fashioned way. There’s no tricks or gimmicks. I just worked hard. I’m still working hard.”

When she shared her new figure on TikTok earlier this month, she told followers, “I can’t get away from food, and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID.”