Precious Pic! Singer Natti Natasha Welcomes First Child

“Ram Pam Pam” singer Natti Natasha, 34, is a first-time mom!

Over the weekend, Natasha welcomed a baby girl with music manager Raphy Pina. They named their daughter Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez.

Along with posting an art piece, Natti announced their baby’s arrival with the caption, “Vida,” which translates to “life.”

Raphy wrote, “Llena de VIDA!!!! Ya pronto nos veremos,” meaning, “Full of life... We will see each other soon.”

Natti’s rep shared more details about their daughter’s arrival in a statement that read, “Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina announce the birth of their first daughter. Born in the South Miami hospital in Miami, their daughter is in perfect health and her parents are ecstatic and grateful for her long awaited arrival. They are also thankful for all the kindness and affection they have received throughout the entire process.”

“Natti's miracle of life, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born this morning on May 22, 2021, weighing in at 6.8 pounds and measuring 20 inches," her rep added. "The natural birth was assisted by Xiomara Martínez and Sureen Chi."

In February, Natti announced her pregnancy at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro, where she debuted her baby bump.

That night, Natti opened up about her pregnancy to People en Español, saying, “I spoke with my partner Rafael [and told him], 'The years continue to pass, I know that work is very important... but right now the [biological] clock does not stop.”

Natti got pregnant with the help of IVF.