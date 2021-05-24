Public Kiss? New Details on Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Gym Date

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be right where they left off in the ‘00s!

Over the weekend, Jennifer was spotted with a big smile on her face while walking a few steps ahead of Ben outside of a Miami home.

On Monday, the pair were spotted arriving separately for a workout at Anatomy Miami Beach.

MEGA

An eyewitness told In Touch that the two “looked madly in love.”

“They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets,” the source added about the couple, who “did two different workouts with different trainers.”

According to an eyewitness, Ben and Jen were “inside for about 45 minutes to an hour.”

MEGA

Following the workout, Jennifer rocked a Guess crop top. Another source said, “As she walked to the car did a little skip — she certainly seems to have a ‘pep in her step’ at the moment.”

A source recently told E! News that Ben “took a red-eye to Miami” to see J.Lo, who “looked very happy to see him.”

The Miami sightings come just days after it was revealed that Jenn flew to Los Angeles to spend with Ben.

While it looks like Ben and Jennifer are giving their relationship another shot, a second source says they are in no rush to define things.

The source told Us Weekly, “Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public."

“It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure,” the insider said.