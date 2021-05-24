Grace Gummer & Mark Ronson Spark Engagement Rumors — See the Pics

Backgrid

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson are sparking engagement rumors!

The actress and the record producer were spotted on a romantic stroll in London over the weekend, and Grace was flashing some major bling on that finger.

The pair looked head over heels as they held hands, wrapped their arms around each other, and shared kisses.

Backgrid

During the outing, the stars were also spotted stopping for lunch with Mark’s mother Ann Dexter-Jones.

Gummer, 35, wore a sophisticated camel trench coat over an all-black ensemble for the outing, while Ronson, 45, looked dapper in a blue button-up shirt and slacks with a light blue jacket.

Back in March, The Sun reported that Grace and Mark had been secretly dating for months and that Mark had already met Grace’s mother and her father, Don Gummer.

Both Grace and Mark have been previously married. Gummer and Tay Strathairn were married in 2019, but split after 42 days. She filed for divorce in early 2020.