Fantasia Barrino Welcomes Baby #3

“American Idol” alum Fantasia Barrino, 36, is a mom again!

Over the weekend, Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

On Monday, Fantasia announced the news, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Along with revealing that they named their bundle of joy Keziah London Taylor, Fantasia explained the significance of elephants. She said, “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself.”

Barrino is also a mom to daughter Zion Quari, 19, and son Dallas Xavier, 8, from previous relationships.

In January, Barrino broke the news that she was pregnant with a baby girl.

Just two months before, Fantasia revealed that she was pregnancy while discussing her struggles with infertility. Before debuting her growing baby bump on Instagram Story, she told her followers, “Keep trying and you will conceive.”