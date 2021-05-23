Lil Nas X Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Steamy 'SNL' Performance

NBC

Lil Nas X closed the 46th season on "SNL" with his first performance on the show — and he nearly showed more than he bargained for!

Running through a sizzling rendition of his long-running #1 hit "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" surrounded by writhing male dancers, Nas — decked out in leather pants and a torso-baring top, blew out the crotch of his pants after a nimble trip to his stripper pole!

The rip, which occurred near the very end of the number, was clearly a mistake, judging by his immediate "oops!" expression.

Nas ably covered by grasping his crotch with one hand for the remainder of the tune.

The wardrobe malfunction pulled focus from the performance's hottest moment — when a dancer salaciously licked Nas's neck.

On Twitter afterward, Nas wrote, "i know i do a lot of planned sh-t but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them."

Going into more detail, Nas tweeted, "at first i was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol."

Nas also performed his new ballad "Sun Goes Down" in a sleek white suit that actually held!