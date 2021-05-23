Kelley Flanagan Told Peter Weber: 'Get the Hell Out of My Life'

Instagram

When Kelley Flanagan breaks up with you — you know it.

Speaking to the "Chicks in the Office" podcast Friday, Flanagan, 29, talked about her split with Peter Weber, and confirmed things got ugly.

People magazine reports Flanagan — who was the fifth runner-up on Weber's season of "The Bachelor" — confirmed Weber, 29, posted about their breakup on social media on New Year's Eve, in spite of her asking him not to.

"I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'" she said. She also said ABC executives counseled the two to make their announcement later, on the January "Bachelor" premiere.

In spite of the betrayal, they did get back together — but it ended "really badly" sometime after Valentine's Day.

"I essentially went off on him," Flanagan said. "I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

In making things official, she asked him to "lose my number" and told him to "get the hell out of my life."

Even more yikes: "He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive. There's a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'My friend hooked up with Peter last week!'"