Prince William Reflects on 'Saddest Memory' — Being Told His Mom Had Died

Getty Images

On a royal tour of Scotland, Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry in opening up about his personal struggles.

William, speaking at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Saturday, reflected on the highs and lows he had experienced in the country.

People reports William said, "[T]here is something I do want to tell you. Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills."

Saying Scotland "is the source of my happiest memories, but also, my saddest," William, 38, recalled that he (along with Harry, who went unmentioned) was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when he was told his mom, Princess Diana, had been killed.

"Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors."

He went on to say, "As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

William confessed Scotland had also given him a fair amount of good times, which included meeting his wife, Kate, 20 years ago, when both were St. Andrews students. They wed 10 years later.

"Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart," he added."

William's remarks about his late mother come the same week that William had attacked the BBC over the infamous Martin Bashir interview of Princess Diana, which a network investigation revealed had been obtained deceitfully.