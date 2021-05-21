Lindsey Vonn Moves On from P.K. Subban — Who’s She Rumored to Be Dating?

Splash News

Months after calling quits with hockey player P.K. Subban, it looks like former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has a new man!

Earlier this week, Vonn was spotted hooking arms with actor and liquor entrepreneur Diego Osorio in New York City.

During the SoHo outing, they stopped by Olive’s for an iced tea and dropped by Oliver Peoples before heading out for dinner.

“Things have just started getting romantic. It's brand-new," an insider told Page Six. "They're having fun and seeing where it goes."

According to People magazine, the two met through a mutual friend.

Vonn and Osorio haven’t commented on the relationship rumors.

In December, Vonn and Subban called off their engagement. Along with posting a pic, Vonn wrote, “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately,” Lindsey continued. “We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”