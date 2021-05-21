First Pics! Reality Star Nilsa Prowant & Gus Gazda Welcome Baby Boy Gray

“Floribama Shore” star Nilsa Prowant is a first-time mom!

On Thursday, Nilsa announced that she had given birth to son Gray Allen, who weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz. and measured 19 and a half inches long.

Despite being in labor for 31 hours, Prowant seems to be on cloud nine! She gushed on Instagram, “He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed. Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨.”

Nilsa also shared a series of photos of her and her fiancé Gus Gazda with their bundle of joy.

Prowant revealed she was pregnant in December. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin...”

The picture featured Nilsa holding up a sign announcing that Baby Gazda was “coming in May 2021,” while Gus craded her growing baby bump.

Months later, Gus popped the question. Along with posting a proposal pic, she shared, “The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday. Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”

The pair celebrated their son’s anticipated arrival at two baby showers in February.