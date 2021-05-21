Check Out Alex Rodriguez's New Men's Makeup Line

Alex Rodriguez has been investing his time to makeup.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Rodriguez announced his latest collaboration with Hims, developing the brand’s first makeup product for men!

Promoting the Blur Stick, he wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.”

According to Alex, the Blur Stick is “a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.”

He added, “Check it out, I think you’ll be surprised how often it comes in handy.”

In 2019, it was announced that Alex and his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez were investors of Hims & Hers. At the time, Jennifer said, “Alex and I are so excited to partner with a company that makes self-care so easy and effective. When I was coming up, I didn't have access to high quality products, and I didn't know how to take proper care of my hair when I first started working in television and film. Hims & Hers gives people affordable access to high quality products and doctors, to help you take better care of yourself. And it's all on your time, no matter who you are or where you're from. Because we believe self-care is a right, not a privilege, and everyone deserves to look and feel their best."