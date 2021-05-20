Mariska Hargitay Suffers Major Leg Injuries: ‘Listen to Your Body’

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay is seeking medical attention after suffering several leg injuries.

On Wednesday, Mariska took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at a hospital rocking a knee brace and boot.

She wrote, “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees."

“Great news is I don't need surgery,” Hargitay added.

It is unclear when and how Mariska sustained her injuries. Just a few days ago, she was spotted filming scenes with Christopher Meloni on the set of “Law & Order: SVU” in NYC.