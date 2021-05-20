Movies May 20, 2021
Love, Laughs… and Time Travel? Watch the Trailer for the New Feel-Good Comedy ‘Long Story Short’
Love meets time travel in the new rom-com “Long Story Short”!
“Extra” has your first look at the trailer for the feel-good movie, starring Rafe Spall and Zahra Newman.
In the film, Teddy (Spall) wakes up the day after his wedding to find that he’s traveled a year into the future! It only gets worse from there, as time jumps a year every few minutes.
Now, he has to make every second count in order to save his marriage.
Look for “Long Story Short” in theaters, on demand, and digital July 2.