Everything You Need to Know About Sunday’s Star-Studded Billboard Music Awards!

NBC

The stars will be out on Sunday for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

Music’s biggest names — from Taylor Swift to The Weeknd — are up for top honors, and Nick Jonas hosts the highly anticipated show.

Nick is even bringing the family! The Jonas Brothers are among the must-see performers, like Doja Cat, SZA, Bad Bunny, Karol G, AJR, Alicia Keys, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, The Weeknd, and twenty one pilots.

BTS is also planning a remote performance of their new single, “Butter”!

Getty Images

A few days ago, Nick teased the JoBros performance, telling “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “We’ve got a great lineup, some big awards being handed out. Maybe, I don’t want to give too much away, but maybe a performance with two guys I happen to be related to and someone else.”

The singer said he was thrilled to be hosting. “I have been a fan of this show as long as I can remember — being nominated, presenting, and performing on the show… [It] has always been one of my favorites. It’s really artist-centric, this show, just celebrates the past year in music, so when they called me, I was thrilled. I had just did the hosting gig at ‘SNL,’ so maybe that was my audition in some way.”

There is a lot of top talent in the running this year, but the biggest contender is The Weeknd, with 16 nods, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. DaBaby is close behind with 11. The late Pop Smoke is nominated in 10 categories, and Gabby Barrett is up for nine awards.

See the full list of nominees here!

Getty Images

Fans will also be treated to a performance by Icon Award winner P!nk, who said in a statement, “As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

Drake will also take home the Artist of the Decade Award, and with good reason — he holds the title for most BBMAs, with 27! Plus, he’s up for seven more at this year’s show.

Film Magic

Tina Knowles-Lawson will present Trae Tha Truth with the Change Maker Award. The Houston rapper is only the second person to receive the award, which goes to socially conscious artists who speak truth to power.

Trae is being honored for his leadership in the fight against racial injustice. He led a march in Houston in honor of his late friend George Floyd, and he was among those arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, for protesting and demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. He has also been instrumental in providing assistance to those in need with his Angel by Nature nonprofit.