The ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer Is Finally Here, and It Will Give You All the Feels!

Getty Images

“Friends” fans are finally getting a first look at the upcoming reunion special, and it looks like an emotional ride.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry are back on the set of their hit show to reminisce about old times, compete in a “Friends” trivia game, run through a table read, and more.

The cast even answers burning questions… like were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

Watch!

People recently caught up with the cast and chatted about what they think their characters would be doing now.

Jennifer imagined Rachel would have her clothing line and be living on the Upper East Side, while Courteney could see Monica being really competitive with other moms, saying, “She’s be head of the PTA or something.”

Perry thought “Chandler would be wonderful father and a wonderful comedy writer.”

People

What about Phoebe? Lisa said, “I think Phoebe is living in Conn. with Mike and their kids, and she’s in charge of the arts program for the school.”

LeBlanc said of Joey, “He would have opened a chain of sandwich shops,” Perry quipped, “And eaten all the sandwiches.”