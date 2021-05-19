Singer MC Kevin Dead at 23 After Tragic Fall

Instagram

Brazilian singer MC Kevin died on Sunday, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

Complex reports the 23-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

The star, real name Kevin Nascimento Bueno, was reportedly staying on the 11th floor, but was visiting a friend’s room at the time.

Kevin was reportedly found near a swimming pool and pronounced dead at a hospital. In a Folha de S.Paulo newspaper article, obtained by Complex, investigators said the musician may have tried to jump into the pool. There were no signs of foul play.

Adding to the heartbreak, Kevin had just married Deolane Bezerra on April 29. She shared a wedding photo on Instagram, and her translated caption says, “You left and took a piece of me with you. You were always so incredible… It’s not fair for you to leave like this. It’s not. It’s not.”