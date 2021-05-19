Celebrity News May 19, 2021
‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa & GF Clara Berry Expecting First Child
KJ Apa, 23, and model girlfriend Clara Berry, 27, have a baby on the way!
The couple announced the news on Instagram with photos of Clara’s baby bump.
Apa, who plays Archie on “Riverdale,” shared a hazy pic of the pair on the couch with Clara’s belly in plain view.
Berry shared maternity pics on her Instagram, and dropped baby and cooking emojis in the caption. KJ confirmed in the comments, “she’s pregnant btw.”
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020 when KJ shared a kissing pic with the caption, “Coup de foudre” (“Love at first sight”).