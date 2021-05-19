‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa & GF Clara Berry Expecting First Child

Instagram

KJ Apa, 23, and model girlfriend Clara Berry, 27, have a baby on the way!

The couple announced the news on Instagram with photos of Clara’s baby bump.

Apa, who plays Archie on “Riverdale,” shared a hazy pic of the pair on the couch with Clara’s belly in plain view.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Berry shared maternity pics on her Instagram, and dropped baby and cooking emojis in the caption. KJ confirmed in the comments, “she’s pregnant btw.”