Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin’s Divorce Settlement Revealed — How Much Will She Pay Him?

Getty Images

A month after filing for divorce, a settlement agreement has been reached by Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin.

In court papers obtained by “Extra,” Kramer has agreed to pay $592,500 to Caussin as part of the settlement.

While Kramer is keeping their home, Caussin will walk away with their master bedroom furniture, bar room furniture, his Ford truck, a desk, and his dumbbells.

Due to the postnuptial agreement, the two have waived the right to alimony.

They have also agreed to pay their own attorney fees, with Jana paying any additional court costs.

Just days ago, Jana spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about life after the split. Just shy of their sixth anniversary, she said, “I’m kind of at acceptance now… I got really angry — it’s not what I wanted.”

She added, “I came on here, I feel kind of silly because the last time I was on [‘Extra’] it was with him and about how we were fighting for my marriage and that I was angry because that was a lie on his part… Now, I am like, ‘Okay, it sucks and it’s unfair and it’s not what I dreamt of for my family, for my kids, now I have to figure out how to accept it. Walk on, be the best mom I can be for my kids, shift work and figure it out.’”

Billy asked if she wanted to believe in something that he couldn’t live up to. She answered, “Looking back, I’m like, ‘Okay, it kind of makes sense.’ I wanted so badly to believe this version that he was portraying. It’s just that ultimate betrayal when you realize it wasn’t what it was and that’s hard to live with. It also helps with the process of moving on, knowing that, I know what I did… That’s why I didn’t leave when I found out about everything five years ago. I wanted to look my kids in the eye and say I did everything I could. It just becomes a point where I have to fight for myself… Clearly, I was the only one doing the fighting.”

Finding out Mike was unfaithful, Billy asked if it was through DMs and text messages. She said, “That and some more… Let’s just say it was bad enough I had no choice.”