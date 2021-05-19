Alicia Witt Just Wants to ‘Talk to You’

Splash News

Actress, singer and now author Alicia Witt has been keeping very busy during this past pandemic year!

While she’s known for her many Hallmark Channel movies, “Twin Peaks,” and “Dune,” Alicia is also an extremely talented musician with many albums and songs to her credit.

Now, Alicia is back with a new song “Talk to You,” which drops Friday, May 21. Her full album “The Conduit” will release later this year!

This October, Alicia is also releasing the book “Small Changes,” which focuses on ushering “plant-based foods, peace, and positivity into your life — through recipes, exercises, food substitutions, and healthy rituals.”