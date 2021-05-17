Paris Hilton Gushes Over ‘Prince Charming’ Carter Reum and Talks Wedding Planning

Instagram

Paris Hilton was glowing in bright yellow as she hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the star, who shared of her look, “Philipp Plein, he’s one of my favorites. All of his dresses are so sexy and sparkly and so me.”

Also sparkling… her engagement ring from fiancé Carter Reum! Terri said, “Let me see that ring… Oh my gosh, you don’t even need to ask to see it. Wow!”

Paris smiled, “He did very good.” She said she’s very happy, adding, “I’m just over the moon. I feel like I finally found my fairy-tale happy ending with my Prince Charming. He is just so incredible, I can’t wait for this next phase of my life.”

Hilton is in full wedding-planning mode, saying she will get married this year and the whole thing is being shot for a show. “Yes, we are planning it right now,” she said, “[And] doing the TV show with it as well, so everyone will get to see all of the magical moments.”

Terri asked if Carter was on board with the idea for the show: “No, I’m still trying to convince him,” Paris said. “He doesn’t like the camera. He doesn’t do red carpets, doesn’t do interviews. He’s so focused on his business, and I love that about him. And you don’t know if they want him for you or attention and it’s not like that with him at all, so it’s different from any relationship, and I like that he shies away from that.”

The whole thing will be documented, including the ceremony, she revealed. “Prepping for it, getting ready, the bachelorette party, picking out my dresses — there’s going to be a lot of beautiful moments.”

Paris has also been hard at work to legislate reform at boarding schools. She said, “I feel so proud, because ever since my documentary ‘This Is Paris’ came out, it really sparked a conversation about what’s happening in some of these schools where there is rampant abuse. I just passed my first bill, so my first law into Utah… Now we’re going to move it a federal level so that in all 50 states, no child can ever be abused the way myself and hundreds of thousands of children have.”